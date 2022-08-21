FY2022 EPS Estimates for British American Tobacco p.l.c. Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:BTI)

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for British American Tobacco in a report released on Wednesday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst O. Bennett now anticipates that the company will earn $4.39 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.38. The consensus estimate for British American Tobacco’s current full-year earnings is $4.39 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for British American Tobacco’s FY2023 earnings at $4.77 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.23 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.79 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com raised British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays increased their price target on British American Tobacco from GBX 4,200 ($50.75) to GBX 4,400 ($53.17) in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on British American Tobacco from GBX 3,780 ($45.67) to GBX 4,000 ($48.33) in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on British American Tobacco from GBX 3,600 ($43.50) to GBX 3,800 ($45.92) in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st.

BTI stock opened at $41.15 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.40 and a 200-day moving average of $42.50. British American Tobacco has a fifty-two week low of $33.62 and a fifty-two week high of $47.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CNB Bank raised its stake in British American Tobacco by 3.8% in the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 24,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after buying an additional 897 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in British American Tobacco by 8.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,265,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,202,000 after buying an additional 172,612 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 59.5% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 6,220 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 63.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 5,564 shares during the period. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 19.9% during the second quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 29,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 4,978 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Newport, Natural American Spirit, being Vapour, THP, and Modern Oral brands.

