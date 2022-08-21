FY2022 EPS Estimates for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. Raised by Seaport Res Ptn (NYSE:APD)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn raised their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Air Products and Chemicals in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 16th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now anticipates that the basic materials company will earn $10.33 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $10.24. The consensus estimate for Air Products and Chemicals’ current full-year earnings is $10.29 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Air Products and Chemicals’ Q4 2022 earnings at $2.81 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.84 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.79 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.12 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $11.67 EPS.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.01. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 19.08%. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.31 earnings per share. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Down 1.5 %

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Air Products and Chemicals to $272.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $312.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $295.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $255.00 to $243.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $292.56.

APD stock opened at $263.70 on Friday. Air Products and Chemicals has a fifty-two week low of $216.24 and a fifty-two week high of $316.39. The business’s 50-day moving average is $244.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $242.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.87. The company has a market cap of $58.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.81.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.16%.

Institutional Trading of Air Products and Chemicals

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 126.3% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 86 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Sierra Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1,060.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.