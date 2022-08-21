FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. Issued By Oppenheimer (NYSE:ECC)

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECC – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their FY2022 EPS estimates for Eagle Point Credit in a report issued on Tuesday, August 16th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Penn now forecasts that the investment management company will post earnings of $1.56 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.57. The consensus estimate for Eagle Point Credit’s current full-year earnings is $1.51 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Eagle Point Credit’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.40 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.59 EPS.

Eagle Point Credit (NYSE:ECC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The investment management company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $26.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.70 million.

Eagle Point Credit Stock Down 0.8 %

Institutional Trading of Eagle Point Credit

Eagle Point Credit stock opened at $11.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $484.81 million, a PE ratio of -9.18 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.66. Eagle Point Credit has a twelve month low of $11.00 and a twelve month high of $15.54.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Eagle Point Credit in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Eagle Point Credit during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Eagle Point Credit by 170.0% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,700 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Eagle Point Credit by 20.8% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,066 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Eagle Point Credit during the first quarter valued at about $128,000. 21.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eagle Point Credit Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 9th. Eagle Point Credit’s dividend payout ratio is presently -118.75%.

Eagle Point Credit Company Profile

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc is a closed ended fund launched and managed by Eagle Point Credit Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests equity and junior debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations consisting primarily of below investment grade U.S.

Further Reading

