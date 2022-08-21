Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Sold by Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC cut its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,379 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 5,426 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in Ford Motor by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 167,772,396 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,484,633,000 after purchasing an additional 3,739,938 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Ford Motor by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 66,975,441 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,387,115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749,513 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Ford Motor during the fourth quarter valued at $780,129,000. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Ford Motor by 14.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 17,002,015 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $287,504,000 after purchasing an additional 2,087,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Ford Motor by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,429,261 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $341,236,000 after purchasing an additional 4,377,787 shares during the last quarter. 52.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Activity
In other news, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 25,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total value of $321,319.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 511,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,349,018.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Ford Motor Price Performance
F stock opened at $15.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. Ford Motor has a one year low of $10.61 and a one year high of $25.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.84 billion, a PE ratio of 5.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.71.
Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.24. Ford Motor had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 16.91%. The company had revenue of $37.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 57.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.
Ford Motor Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This is an increase from Ford Motor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.98%.
Ford Motor Profile
Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.
