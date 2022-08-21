Flutter Entertainment plc (OTCMKTS:PDYPY) Receives $14,055.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Flutter Entertainment plc (OTCMKTS:PDYPY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14,055.00.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PDYPY shares. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment from £134.50 ($162.52) to £138.20 ($166.99) in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment from £126 ($152.25) to £128 ($154.66) in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment from £156 ($188.50) to £158 ($190.91) in a report on Monday, August 15th.

Get Flutter Entertainment alerts:

Flutter Entertainment Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:PDYPY opened at $64.01 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.80 and its 200 day moving average is $57.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Flutter Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $43.71 and a fifty-two week high of $108.90.

About Flutter Entertainment

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo, rummy, and poker; and business-to-business services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Flutter Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flutter Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.