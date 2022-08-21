First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) Shares Sold by Rathbones Group PLC

Rathbones Group PLC lessened its stake in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Get Rating) by 16.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF were worth $401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,882,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,091,000 after purchasing an additional 13,041 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 728,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,337,000 after purchasing an additional 161,979 shares in the last quarter. Park National Corp OH boosted its holdings in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 487,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,289,000 after purchasing an additional 3,990 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 433,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,829,000 after purchasing an additional 68,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Financial Group boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 391,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,855,000 after acquiring an additional 11,011 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HYLS opened at $41.77 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.02. First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $38.81 and a 12 month high of $48.55.

First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd were paid a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $3.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.61%. This is a positive change from First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.26.

