Firm Capital Mortgage Investment (TSE:FC) Price Target Cut to C$13.50

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment (TSE:FC – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by TD Securities from C$14.00 to C$13.50 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

FC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Laurentian Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Firm Capital Mortgage Investment to C$14.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Laurentian lowered their target price on Firm Capital Mortgage Investment from C$16.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th.

Get Firm Capital Mortgage Investment alerts:

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Stock Down 3.2 %

TSE FC opened at C$12.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.03, a quick ratio of 25.34 and a current ratio of 25.35. The company has a market capitalization of C$432.43 million and a P/E ratio of 13.34. Firm Capital Mortgage Investment has a one year low of C$11.40 and a one year high of C$15.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$11.99 and a 200-day moving average price of C$13.11.

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Dividend Announcement

About Firm Capital Mortgage Investment

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were given a $0.078 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.46%. Firm Capital Mortgage Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 99.57%.

(Get Rating)

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation, through its mortgage banker, Firm Capital Corporation, provides residential and commercial short-term bridge, and conventional real estate finance in Canada. It engages in originating, funding, purchasing, and servicing mortgage investments. The company also offers mortgage services, such as real estate financing, real estate investment financing, capital market, and loan servicing and advisory services; and a line of lending programs, including construction and development lending, investment property financing, short term lending, bridge finance, mezzanine and equity investments, capital market facilities, residential and non-conventional house lending, and condominium capital improvement loans, as well as special situation loans.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Firm Capital Mortgage Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.