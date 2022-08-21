Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Holdings Increased by LGT Group Foundation

LGT Group Foundation increased its holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 38.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,149 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,551 shares during the quarter. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in Exelon were worth $2,677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Exelon by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 153,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,313,000 after purchasing an additional 25,284 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Exelon by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 8,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Exelon by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 248,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,534,000 after purchasing an additional 80,702 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Exelon by 108.5% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Exelon by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,171,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,801,000 after purchasing an additional 16,988 shares in the last quarter. 80.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EXC shares. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Exelon from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Exelon from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Exelon from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Exelon from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.15.

Exelon Price Performance

Shares of Exelon stock opened at $46.14 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Exelon Co. has a 1-year low of $33.93 and a 1-year high of $50.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.03, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.57.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.02). Exelon had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 9.45%. The firm had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Exelon Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.338 per share. This is a boost from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.82%.

About Exelon

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

