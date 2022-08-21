EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) CTO Sells $37,707.60 in Stock

EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Rating) CTO David Brainard sold 3,752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total transaction of $37,707.60. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 120,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,211,919.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

David Brainard also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 24th, David Brainard sold 5,157 shares of EverQuote stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.29, for a total transaction of $47,908.53.

EverQuote Stock Performance

NASDAQ EVER opened at $9.27 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.15. EverQuote, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.34 and a 12-month high of $22.30.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EverQuote ( NASDAQ:EVER Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $101.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.77 million. EverQuote had a negative net margin of 5.50% and a negative return on equity of 24.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that EverQuote, Inc. will post -1.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EVER. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of EverQuote from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Raymond James lowered shares of EverQuote from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of EverQuote from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of EverQuote from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, William Blair lowered shares of EverQuote from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, EverQuote presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.43.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EverQuote

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EVER. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of EverQuote by 398.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,392 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in EverQuote in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in EverQuote in the 1st quarter valued at $80,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in EverQuote in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in EverQuote in the 4th quarter valued at $78,000.

About EverQuote

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company's online marketplace offers consumers shopping for auto, home and renters, life, and health insurance. It serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

Further Reading

