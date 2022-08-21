EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Sold by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd reduced its position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 44.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,879 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 17,002 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $2,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $89,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $79,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 9,198 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $817,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in EOG Resources by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,710,695 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $151,961,000 after buying an additional 10,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial LLC lifted its position in EOG Resources by 64.9% during the fourth quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 4,837 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 1,903 shares in the last quarter. 85.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EOG. Bank of America raised shares of EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $146.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. TD Securities raised shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Raymond James raised shares of EOG Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Johnson Rice raised shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.47.

Insider Activity

EOG Resources Stock Performance

In other news, CFO Timothy K. Driggers sold 3,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.51, for a total transaction of $472,116.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 214,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,092,777.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CAO Ann D. Janssen sold 1,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.60, for a total transaction of $267,843.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 66,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,417,388. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Timothy K. Driggers sold 3,484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.51, for a total transaction of $472,116.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 214,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,092,777.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,395 shares of company stock valued at $883,134. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EOG Resources stock opened at $118.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $69.59 billion, a PE ratio of 12.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $109.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.29. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.25 and a 12 month high of $147.99.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.25 by ($1.51). The business had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.58 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 25.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. Research analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 15.71 earnings per share for the current year.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This is an increase from EOG Resources’s previous special dividend of $1.00. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

About EOG Resources

(Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

