Endeavour Mining plc (TSE:EDV) Receives C$788.70 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Endeavour Mining plc (TSE:EDV – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$788.70.

A number of research firms recently commented on EDV. Raymond James set a C$43.00 target price on Endeavour Mining and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a C$3,000.00 price target on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$45.25 to C$46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th.

Get Endeavour Mining alerts:

Endeavour Mining Stock Down 1.4 %

EDV opened at C$26.83 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$6.65 billion and a PE ratio of 39.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.93. Endeavour Mining has a 52 week low of C$23.70 and a 52 week high of C$35.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$26.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$29.71.

Endeavour Mining Increases Dividend

Endeavour Mining ( TSE:EDV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported C$0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.49 by C$0.08. The firm had revenue of C$803.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$760.25 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Endeavour Mining will post 1.295132 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.512 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This is a positive change from Endeavour Mining’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.35. Endeavour Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.35%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Endeavour Mining news, Senior Officer Morgan Denis Carroll sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$29.80, for a total transaction of C$745,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 263,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$7,851,197.40.

About Endeavour Mining

(Get Rating)

Endeavour Mining plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gold mining company in West Africa. Its project portfolio includes 90% owned Houndé, Mana, Boungou, and Wahgnion mines in Burkina Faso; 85% owned Ity mine located in Côte d'Ivoire; 90% owned Sabodala-Massawa mine situated in Senegal; and Fetekro, Kalana, Bantou, Nabanga, and Afema development projects.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavour Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavour Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.