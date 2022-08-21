DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Shares Sold by Glenview Trust Co

Glenview Trust Co reduced its stake in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,830 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 147 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DTE. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in DTE Energy by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 95,122 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,337,000 after purchasing an additional 11,401 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 64,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,670,000 after buying an additional 2,043 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in DTE Energy by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,529 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC raised its position in DTE Energy by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 4,061 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in DTE Energy by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 54,525 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,517,000 after acquiring an additional 7,222 shares during the last quarter. 72.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on DTE Energy from $141.00 to $131.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on DTE Energy from $143.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Mizuho decreased their price objective on DTE Energy from $137.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup upped their target price on DTE Energy from $134.00 to $146.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of DTE Energy to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.00.

DTE Energy Price Performance

Shares of DTE stock opened at $136.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. DTE Energy has a 12 month low of $108.22 and a 12 month high of $140.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $126.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.88.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.14). DTE Energy had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 4.27%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.70 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that DTE Energy will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

DTE Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.885 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 16th. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling at DTE Energy

In related news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.28, for a total value of $80,568.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,485 shares in the company, valued at $467,965.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.28, for a total value of $80,568.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $467,965.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert A. Richard sold 2,900 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.31, for a total value of $377,899.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,351,574.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,300 shares of company stock worth $692,701. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.