CS Disco, Inc. (NYSE:LAW) Director Buys $24,966.65 in Stock

CS Disco, Inc. (NYSE:LAW – Get Rating) Director Susan L. Blount purchased 1,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.39 per share, with a total value of $24,966.65. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 17,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,838.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

CS Disco Stock Performance

LAW stock opened at $13.90 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.47 and its 200 day moving average is $27.27. CS Disco, Inc. has a one year low of $12.78 and a one year high of $69.41.

Get CS Disco alerts:

CS Disco (NYSE:LAW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.33). CS Disco had a negative net margin of 38.19% and a negative return on equity of 18.71%. The company had revenue of $33.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.23) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that CS Disco, Inc. will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Trading of CS Disco

LAW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen cut shares of CS Disco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Bank of America lowered shares of CS Disco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of CS Disco to $33.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of CS Disco from $50.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of CS Disco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.67.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LAW. Bard Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CS Disco by 0.7% in the first quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 45,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,542,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of CS Disco by 65.0% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CS Disco by 104.4% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in shares of CS Disco by 96.5% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of CS Disco by 28.9% in the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.42% of the company’s stock.

About CS Disco

(Get Rating)

CS Disco, Inc, a legal technology company, provides cloud-native and artificial intelligence-powered legal solutions for ediscovery, legal document review, and case management for enterprises, law firms, legal services providers, and governments. The company offers DISCO Ediscovery, a solution that automates ediscovery process and saves legal departments from manual tasks associated with collecting, processing, enriching, searching, reviewing, analyzing, producing, and using enterprise data that is at issue in legal matters.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CS Disco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CS Disco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.