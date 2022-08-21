Celestica’s (CLS) Buy Rating Reiterated at Argus

Argus reiterated their buy rating on shares of Celestica (TSE:CLS – Get Rating) (NYSE:CLS) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Argus currently has a C$14.00 price objective on the stock.

Celestica Stock Performance

TSE CLS opened at C$14.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.45. Celestica has a fifty-two week low of C$10.31 and a fifty-two week high of C$17.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$13.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$14.08. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.81 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.97.

Celestica (TSE:CLS – Get Rating) (NYSE:CLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The company reported C$0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.53 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.11 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Celestica will post 2.3800001 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Celestica

About Celestica

In related news, Director Robert Andrew Mionis sold 50,000 shares of Celestica stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.91, for a total value of C$745,684.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 695,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$10,367,505.14.

Celestica Inc provides hardware platform and supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

