CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Shares Bought by Glenview Trust Co

Glenview Trust Co increased its holdings in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) by 21.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,951 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in CarMax were worth $574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of CarMax by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,200,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,328,384,000 after purchasing an additional 169,902 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of CarMax by 10.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,933,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,417,000 after purchasing an additional 917,939 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of CarMax by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,556,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,897,000 after purchasing an additional 196,926 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of CarMax by 246.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,916,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,472,000 after purchasing an additional 4,207,817 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of CarMax by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,923,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,663,000 after purchasing an additional 78,967 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KMX opened at $96.27 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $94.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.55. CarMax, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.37 and a 52-week high of $155.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29.

CarMax ( NYSE:KMX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 24th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.05. CarMax had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 2.88%. The business had revenue of $9.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.63 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that CarMax, Inc. will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on CarMax from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on CarMax from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on CarMax in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on CarMax from $140.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on CarMax from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.89.

In related news, EVP Mohammad Shamim sold 3,456 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.91, for a total value of $324,552.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $823,496.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other CarMax news, EVP Mohammad Shamim sold 3,456 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.91, for a total transaction of $324,552.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $823,496.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 15,555 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.75, for a total value of $1,473,836.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $472,613. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,103 shares of company stock valued at $3,445,847 in the last three months. 1.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

