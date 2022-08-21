Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDL) Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($0.59) Per Share

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDL – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald increased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Cardiol Therapeutics in a report issued on Wednesday, August 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Duncan now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.59) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.69). The consensus estimate for Cardiol Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.41) per share. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Cardiol Therapeutics’ FY2023 earnings at ($0.77) EPS.

Get Cardiol Therapeutics alerts:

Cardiol Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of CRDL stock opened at $1.15 on Friday. Cardiol Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.00 and a twelve month high of $4.96. The company has a market cap of $71.23 million and a P/E ratio of -2.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.43.

Institutional Trading of Cardiol Therapeutics

Cardiol Therapeutics Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. MMCAP International Inc. SPC boosted its position in shares of Cardiol Therapeutics by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. MMCAP International Inc. SPC now owns 3,353,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,426,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in shares of Cardiol Therapeutics by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 38,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 9,250 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cardiol Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Cardiol Therapeutics by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,388,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,146,000 after purchasing an additional 343,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Cardiol Therapeutics by 66.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 35,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 14,020 shares in the last quarter. 16.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage life sciences company, focuses on the research and development of anti-fibrotic and anti-inflammatory therapies for the treatment of cardiovascular disease (CVD). Its lead product is CardiolRx, which is in Phase II/III multi-national, randomized, double-blind, and placebo-controlled study to evaluate the efficacy and safety of CardiolRx as a cardioprotective therapy to reduce cardiovascular and respiratory events in patients hospitalized with COVID-19, as well as to evaluate the efficacy and safety of CardiolRx in acute myocarditis.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cardiol Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardiol Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.