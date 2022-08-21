Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDL) Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($0.59) Per Share

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDL – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald increased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Cardiol Therapeutics in a report issued on Wednesday, August 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Duncan now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.59) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.69). The consensus estimate for Cardiol Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.41) per share. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Cardiol Therapeutics’ FY2023 earnings at ($0.77) EPS.
Shares of CRDL stock opened at $1.15 on Friday. Cardiol Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.00 and a twelve month high of $4.96. The company has a market cap of $71.23 million and a P/E ratio of -2.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.43.
Cardiol Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage life sciences company, focuses on the research and development of anti-fibrotic and anti-inflammatory therapies for the treatment of cardiovascular disease (CVD). Its lead product is CardiolRx, which is in Phase II/III multi-national, randomized, double-blind, and placebo-controlled study to evaluate the efficacy and safety of CardiolRx as a cardioprotective therapy to reduce cardiovascular and respiratory events in patients hospitalized with COVID-19, as well as to evaluate the efficacy and safety of CardiolRx in acute myocarditis.
