Cantor Fitzgerald Lowers Ayr Wellness (OTCMKTS:AYRWF) Price Target to $4.65

Ayr Wellness (OTCMKTS:AYRWF – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald from $6.75 to $4.65 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.32% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on AYRWF. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Ayr Wellness from C$40.00 to C$30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ayr Wellness in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Northland Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Ayr Wellness from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Echelon Wealth Partners restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Ayr Wellness in a research note on Friday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.78.

Ayr Wellness Stock Performance

Shares of AYRWF opened at $4.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.41. Ayr Wellness has a 12 month low of $4.06 and a 12 month high of $28.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $283.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.89.

Ayr Wellness Company Profile

Ayr Wellness ( OTCMKTS:AYRWF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.06. Ayr Wellness had a negative net margin of 5.95% and a negative return on equity of 7.87%. The firm had revenue of $111.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.90 million. Research analysts forecast that Ayr Wellness will post -1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ayr Wellness Inc, a vertically-integrated cannabis multi-state operator, cultivates, manufactures, and retails cannabis products and branded cannabis packaged goods. The company's cannabis and cannabis products include concentrates, edibles, and vaporizer products. It also provides administrative, consulting, and operations support services to licensed cannabis companies.

