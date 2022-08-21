Brokers Set Expectations for CubeSmart’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:CUBE)

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for CubeSmart in a report released on Thursday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $2.51 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.41. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for CubeSmart’s current full-year earnings is $2.50 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for CubeSmart’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.62 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.71 EPS and Q1 2024 earnings at $0.64 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Bank of America upgraded CubeSmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. TheStreet upgraded CubeSmart from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Evercore ISI set a $58.00 price objective on CubeSmart in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on CubeSmart from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded CubeSmart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.00.

NYSE:CUBE opened at $50.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.50. CubeSmart has a 12-month low of $38.67 and a 12-month high of $57.34.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in CubeSmart during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in CubeSmart during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CubeSmart during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in CubeSmart during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its position in CubeSmart by 97.5% during the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.92% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. CubeSmart’s payout ratio is 160.75%.

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

