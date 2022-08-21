Brokerages Set uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Target Price at $48.38

Shares of uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $48.38.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on QURE. Chardan Capital lowered their target price on uniQure from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on uniQure from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. TheStreet lowered uniQure from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on uniQure from $34.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on uniQure from $66.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th.

Get uniQure alerts:

uniQure Price Performance

Shares of QURE opened at $19.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $890.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.74 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 10.78 and a current ratio of 10.84. uniQure has a one year low of $12.52 and a one year high of $38.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.56 and its 200-day moving average is $17.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

uniQure ( NASDAQ:QURE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $0.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.66 million. uniQure had a negative return on equity of 20.56% and a negative net margin of 184.06%. Equities analysts anticipate that uniQure will post -3.61 EPS for the current year.

In other uniQure news, COO Pierre Caloz sold 7,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.21, for a total transaction of $100,065.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 64,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $852,190.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, COO Pierre Caloz sold 7,575 shares of uniQure stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.21, for a total transaction of $100,065.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 64,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $852,190.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 27,358 shares of uniQure stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $683,950.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 95,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,379,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,263 shares of company stock valued at $947,359. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On uniQure

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of uniQure by 113.6% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 44,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $795,000 after buying an additional 23,400 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of uniQure by 135.3% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 84,905 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after acquiring an additional 48,828 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of uniQure by 436.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 160,468 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,328,000 after acquiring an additional 130,553 shares in the last quarter. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of uniQure in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,810,000. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its position in uniQure by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 79,041 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,428,000 after buying an additional 3,059 shares during the period. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About uniQure

(Get Rating)

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the development of treatments for patients suffering from genetic and other devastating diseases. Its lead program is Etranacogene dezaparvovec (AMT-061), which is in Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also engages in developing AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease; AMT-060, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; AMT-210, a product candidate for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; AMT-260 for temporal lobe epilepsy; AMT-240, a preclinical product candidate for the treatment of autosomal dominant Alzheimer's disease; and AMT-161 for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for uniQure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for uniQure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.