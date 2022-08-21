Brokerages Set Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RANI) PT at $23.20

Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RANI – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.20.

RANI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Rani Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Rani Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Rani Therapeutics alerts:

Rani Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of Rani Therapeutics stock opened at $11.02 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $541.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.70. Rani Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $8.00 and a 12 month high of $36.27.

Insider Transactions at Rani Therapeutics

Rani Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RANI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.03). Analysts anticipate that Rani Therapeutics will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Mir A. Imran sold 80,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.64, for a total transaction of $853,881.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 66,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $706,974.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rani Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RANI. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rani Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $89,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rani Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $99,000. Crossvault Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rani Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $148,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rani Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $344,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Rani Therapeutics by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 6,442 shares in the last quarter. 2.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rani Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotherapeutics company that develops orally administered biologics. The company develops the RaniPill capsule, a platform that is intended to replace subcutaneous or IV injection of biologics with oral dosing. Its product pipeline includes RT-101, an octreotide, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors and acromegaly; RT-105, an anti-TNF-alpha antibody to treat psoriatic arthritis; RT-102, a parathyroid hormone that is in preclinical studies for the treatment of osteoporosis; RT-109, a human growth hormone to treat growth hormone deficiency; RT-110, a parathyroid hormone for the treatment of hypoparathyroidism; and RT-106, a basal insulin for the treatment of type 2 diabetes.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rani Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rani Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.