BMO Capital Markets Raises Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD) Price Target to C$70.00

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD – Get Rating) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$65.00 to C$70.00 in a report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

ATD has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$59.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an outperform rating and issued a C$65.00 target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$59.00 to C$63.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$64.00 to C$58.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$62.00 to C$67.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$64.40.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Stock Performance

Shares of TSE ATD opened at C$58.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.17, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of C$60.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$54.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$54.49. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 52-week low of C$45.23 and a 52-week high of C$60.66.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Dividend Announcement

Alimentation Couche-Tard ( TSE:ATD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 28th. The company reported C$0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.58 by C$0.12. The company had revenue of C$20.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$19.89 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alimentation Couche-Tard will post 3.5899997 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Alimentation Couche-Tard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.74%.

About Alimentation Couche-Tard

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels; and aviation fuels, as well as energy for stationary engines. The company operates its convenience stores chain under the Circle K, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, and Mac's brands.

