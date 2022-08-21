BMO Capital Markets Lowers First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) Price Target to C$30.00

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by BMO Capital Markets from C$35.00 to C$30.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on FM. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals to C$34.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Eight Capital boosted their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$40.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$35.00 to C$32.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$34.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$52.00 to C$50.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$33.98.

Shares of TSE FM opened at C$24.15 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$24.08 and its 200-day moving average is C$32.79. The stock has a market cap of C$16.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.70. First Quantum Minerals has a twelve month low of C$18.67 and a twelve month high of C$45.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.45.

First Quantum Minerals ( TSE:FM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported C$0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.70 by C($0.07). The firm had revenue of C$2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.43 billion. Equities research analysts predict that First Quantum Minerals will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 29th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This is an increase from First Quantum Minerals’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 26th. This represents a yield of 0.68%. First Quantum Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.31%.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

