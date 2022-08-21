BMO Capital Markets Boosts Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR) Price Target to C$19.00

Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by BMO Capital Markets from C$18.50 to C$19.00 in a report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

OR has been the topic of a number of other reports. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$23.00 to C$21.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$22.00 to C$20.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$18.50 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Eight Capital increased their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$22.13.

Osisko Gold Royalties Trading Down 2.0 %

OR stock opened at C$12.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.85, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$13.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$15.04. Osisko Gold Royalties has a 52 week low of C$11.90 and a 52 week high of C$18.59. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.38 billion and a PE ratio of -64.08.

Osisko Gold Royalties Dividend Announcement

Osisko Gold Royalties ( TSE:OR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C($0.13). The company had revenue of C$63.96 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Osisko Gold Royalties will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. Osisko Gold Royalties’s payout ratio is -109.45%.

Insider Transactions at Osisko Gold Royalties

In other news, Director Charles Elijah Page sold 28,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.57, for a total value of C$412,331.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$392,151.55.

About Osisko Gold Royalties

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and offtake and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

