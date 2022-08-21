B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Trims Holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 80.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,415 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period.
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance
Shares of SHY opened at $82.53 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $82.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.24. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $81.94 and a 1 year high of $86.27.
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend
