Ayr Wellness (OTCMKTS:AYRWF) PT Lowered to C$30.00

Ayr Wellness (OTCMKTS:AYRWF – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$40.00 to C$30.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Northland Securities lowered their price objective on Ayr Wellness from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday. Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Ayr Wellness in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ayr Wellness in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.78.

Ayr Wellness Trading Down 5.9 %

OTCMKTS:AYRWF opened at $4.14 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.41. The stock has a market cap of $283.54 million and a P/E ratio of -10.89. Ayr Wellness has a 1 year low of $4.06 and a 1 year high of $28.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.17.

About Ayr Wellness

Ayr Wellness ( OTCMKTS:AYRWF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $111.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.90 million. Ayr Wellness had a negative return on equity of 7.87% and a negative net margin of 5.95%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ayr Wellness will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ayr Wellness Inc, a vertically-integrated cannabis multi-state operator, cultivates, manufactures, and retails cannabis products and branded cannabis packaged goods. The company's cannabis and cannabis products include concentrates, edibles, and vaporizer products. It also provides administrative, consulting, and operations support services to licensed cannabis companies.

