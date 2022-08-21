Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) PT Lowered to C$14.75 at Raymond James

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Raymond James from C$15.25 to C$14.75 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

APR.UN has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$14.85 to C$13.50 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Cormark cut their target price on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$15.50 to C$14.25 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$12.50 to C$12.75 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday. National Bankshares cut Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$15.50 to C$13.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, TD Securities cut Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a C$14.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$13.94.

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR Stock Performance

TSE:APR.UN opened at C$13.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$516.94 million and a PE ratio of 5.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$13.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$13.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.98, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 1.12. Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR has a fifty-two week low of C$12.19 and a fifty-two week high of C$15.09.

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR Company Profile

Automotive Properties REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust focused on owning and acquiring primarily income-producing automotive dealership properties located in Canada. The REIT's portfolio currently consists of 54 income-producing commercial properties and one development property, representing approximately two million square feet of gross leasable area, in metropolitan markets across Ontario, Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia and Québec.

