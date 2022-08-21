Atrium Mortgage Investment (TSE:AI) Raised to “Buy” at TD Securities

Posted by on Aug 21st, 2022

TD Securities upgraded shares of Atrium Mortgage Investment (TSE:AIGet Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has C$14.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of C$13.50.

AI has been the subject of several other research reports. Fundamental Research restated a buy rating and issued a C$14.00 price target (down previously from C$14.44) on shares of Atrium Mortgage Investment in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Laurentian lowered their price target on Atrium Mortgage Investment from C$15.00 to C$13.50 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Laurentian Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Atrium Mortgage Investment to C$13.50 in a report on Monday, May 16th.

Atrium Mortgage Investment Trading Down 2.5 %

Atrium Mortgage Investment stock opened at C$12.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$527.85 million and a PE ratio of 11.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$11.71 and a 200 day moving average price of C$12.98. Atrium Mortgage Investment has a 52 week low of C$11.04 and a 52 week high of C$15.49. The company has a current ratio of 93.61, a quick ratio of 93.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.31.

Atrium Mortgage Investment (TSE:AIGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.25 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$18.20 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Atrium Mortgage Investment will post 1.0465826 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Atrium Mortgage Investment

(Get Rating)

Atrium Mortgage Investment Corporation, a non-bank lender, provides financing solutions to the real estate communities in Ontario, Alberta, and British Columbia. It offers various types of mortgage loans for residential, multi-residential, and commercial real properties, which includes first and second mortgages; infill construction and financing; land and land assembly financing for stacked and traditional townhomes, single detached homes, and low-rise and midrise condominiums; and bridge and term financing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Atrium Mortgage Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atrium Mortgage Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.