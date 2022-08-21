Atrium Mortgage Investment (TSE:AI) Raised to “Buy” at TD Securities

TD Securities upgraded shares of Atrium Mortgage Investment (TSE:AI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has C$14.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of C$13.50.

AI has been the subject of several other research reports. Fundamental Research restated a buy rating and issued a C$14.00 price target (down previously from C$14.44) on shares of Atrium Mortgage Investment in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Laurentian lowered their price target on Atrium Mortgage Investment from C$15.00 to C$13.50 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Laurentian Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Atrium Mortgage Investment to C$13.50 in a report on Monday, May 16th.

Get Atrium Mortgage Investment alerts:

Atrium Mortgage Investment Trading Down 2.5 %

Atrium Mortgage Investment stock opened at C$12.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$527.85 million and a PE ratio of 11.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$11.71 and a 200 day moving average price of C$12.98. Atrium Mortgage Investment has a 52 week low of C$11.04 and a 52 week high of C$15.49. The company has a current ratio of 93.61, a quick ratio of 93.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.31.

About Atrium Mortgage Investment

Atrium Mortgage Investment ( TSE:AI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.25 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$18.20 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Atrium Mortgage Investment will post 1.0465826 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Atrium Mortgage Investment Corporation, a non-bank lender, provides financing solutions to the real estate communities in Ontario, Alberta, and British Columbia. It offers various types of mortgage loans for residential, multi-residential, and commercial real properties, which includes first and second mortgages; infill construction and financing; land and land assembly financing for stacked and traditional townhomes, single detached homes, and low-rise and midrise condominiums; and bridge and term financing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Atrium Mortgage Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atrium Mortgage Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.