Atrium Mortgage Investment (TSE:AI) Raised to “Buy” at TD Securities

TD Securities upgraded shares of Atrium Mortgage Investment (TSE:AI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has C$14.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of C$13.50.
AI has been the subject of several other research reports. Fundamental Research restated a buy rating and issued a C$14.00 price target (down previously from C$14.44) on shares of Atrium Mortgage Investment in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Laurentian lowered their price target on Atrium Mortgage Investment from C$15.00 to C$13.50 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Laurentian Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Atrium Mortgage Investment to C$13.50 in a report on Monday, May 16th.
Atrium Mortgage Investment Trading Down 2.5 %
Atrium Mortgage Investment stock opened at C$12.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$527.85 million and a PE ratio of 11.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$11.71 and a 200 day moving average price of C$12.98. Atrium Mortgage Investment has a 52 week low of C$11.04 and a 52 week high of C$15.49. The company has a current ratio of 93.61, a quick ratio of 93.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.31.
About Atrium Mortgage Investment
Atrium Mortgage Investment Corporation, a non-bank lender, provides financing solutions to the real estate communities in Ontario, Alberta, and British Columbia. It offers various types of mortgage loans for residential, multi-residential, and commercial real properties, which includes first and second mortgages; infill construction and financing; land and land assembly financing for stacked and traditional townhomes, single detached homes, and low-rise and midrise condominiums; and bridge and term financing.
See Also
- 2 EV Suppliers Powering To Gains After Raising Views
- Applied Materials Results Show A Slowing Semiconductor Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/15 – 8/19
- Near-Term Headwinds Present An Opportunity In Ross Stores
- Apple’s Stock Could Be On The Verge Of Another 30% Rally
Receive News & Ratings for Atrium Mortgage Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atrium Mortgage Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.