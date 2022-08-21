Atrium Mortgage Investment (OTCMKTS:AMIVF) Upgraded at TD Securities

TD Securities upgraded shares of Atrium Mortgage Investment (OTCMKTS:AMIVF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Atrium Mortgage Investment Stock Performance

Atrium Mortgage Investment stock opened at $9.07 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.50. Atrium Mortgage Investment has a 52 week low of $9.07 and a 52 week high of $11.68.

About Atrium Mortgage Investment

Atrium Mortgage Investment Corporation, a non-bank lender, provides financing solutions to the real estate communities in Ontario, Alberta, and British Columbia. It offers various types of mortgage loans for residential, multi-residential, and commercial real properties, which includes first and second mortgages; infill construction and financing; land and land assembly financing for stacked and traditional townhomes, single detached homes, and low-rise and midrise condominiums; and bridge and term financing.

