Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Has $166,000 Holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 124.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,844 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.5% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Country Club Bank GFN acquired a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the first quarter worth $13,573,000. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the first quarter worth $2,682,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.3% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,389,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,644,000 after buying an additional 31,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 8.4% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 395,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,660,000 after buying an additional 30,669 shares during the last quarter. 75.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Vikram Luthar sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.59, for a total value of $671,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 72,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,477,536.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Vikram Luthar sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.59, for a total transaction of $671,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 72,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,477,536.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Gregory A. Morris sold 117,839 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.47, for a total transaction of $9,836,021.33. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 231,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,319,465.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock opened at $87.23 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $78.62 and a 200-day moving average of $83.50. The stock has a market cap of $48.90 billion, a PE ratio of 13.74, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.81. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 52-week low of $58.44 and a 52-week high of $98.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $27.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.87 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.81% and a return on equity of 15.98%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is presently 25.20%.

ADM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Friday, August 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $73.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $80.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Archer-Daniels-Midland currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.42.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

