Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) PT Raised to GBX 4,655 at Morgan Stanley

Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from GBX 4,115 ($49.72) to GBX 4,655 ($56.25) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Ashtead Group from GBX 5,940 ($71.77) to GBX 5,650 ($68.27) in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Ashtead Group from GBX 4,770 ($57.64) to GBX 4,136 ($49.98) in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Ashtead Group from GBX 4,625 ($55.88) to GBX 4,825 ($58.30) in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. OTR Global lowered shares of Ashtead Group to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Ashtead Group from GBX 6,500 ($78.54) to GBX 6,100 ($73.71) in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5,227.67.

Ashtead Group Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of OTCMKTS ASHTY opened at $214.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $23.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.84. Ashtead Group has a 52-week low of $161.67 and a 52-week high of $349.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $194.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $224.87.

Ashtead Group Company Profile

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It provides pumps, power generation, heating, cooling, scaffolding, traffic management, temporary flooring, trench shoring, and lifting services.

