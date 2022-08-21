AO World (OTCMKTS:AOWDF) Upgraded at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of AO World (OTCMKTS:AOWDF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on AO World from GBX 59 ($0.71) to GBX 40 ($0.48) in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Panmure Gordon lowered AO World from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th.

AO World Stock Performance

Shares of AO World stock opened at $2.05 on Thursday. AO World has a fifty-two week low of $1.99 and a fifty-two week high of $3.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.05 and a 200 day moving average of $2.05.

AO World Company Profile

AO World plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online retailer of domestic appliances and consumer electronics in the United Kingdom and Europe. The company retails fridge freezers, cookers and washing machines, and audiovisual equipment, as well as computing, mobile, and gaming products.

