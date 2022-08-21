Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Sold by Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC reduced its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,336 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,191 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meristem Family Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Meristem Family Wealth LLC now owns 15,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after acquiring an additional 2,672 shares in the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 90.7% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 17,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,000 after acquiring an additional 8,463 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp purchased a new position in Altria Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $710,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its stake in Altria Group by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 9,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delta Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Altria Group by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 7,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. 59.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays downgraded shares of Altria Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Altria Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Altria Group from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $58.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Altria Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Altria Group stock opened at $45.47 on Friday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.00 and a 52-week high of $57.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.67 and a 200-day moving average of $49.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.88, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.62.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 6.88% and a negative return on equity of 488.86%. The business’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

