Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) Position Increased by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Rating) by 444.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 76,538 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 62,468 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned about 0.08% of Alphatec worth $880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATEC. TownSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphatec by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 53,827 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Alphatec by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,218 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 2,259 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alphatec by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 55,365 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 2,385 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Alphatec by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 143,200 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alphatec by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 174,500 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after acquiring an additional 7,400 shares in the last quarter. 53.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Elizabeth Ann Altman sold 8,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total transaction of $72,561.54. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $366,304.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Elizabeth Ann Altman sold 8,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total value of $72,561.54. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $366,304.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Craig E. Hunsaker sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.16, for a total transaction of $501,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,362,229 shares in the company, valued at $9,753,559.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 75,700 shares of company stock worth $530,760 and have sold 147,904 shares worth $1,173,809. 33.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alphatec stock opened at $8.36 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.74, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.19. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.73 and a 1-year high of $15.31.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ATEC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Alphatec from $11.00 to $9.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Alphatec from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Alphatec from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Lake Street Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Alphatec in a research report on Friday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.08.

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders. The company offers SafeOp Neural InformatiX System, an Alpha InformatiX product platform designed to reduce the risk of intraoperative nerve injury; Sigma transforaminal lumbar interbody fusion pedicle-based access system that provides direct visualization of anatomical landmarks; Sigma PTP Access and Patient Positioning System; squadron lateral retractor designed to maximize patient outcomes; Invictus Spinal Fixation System, a thoracolumbar fixation system to treat a range of pathologies; and Invictus MIS SingleStep System that provides minimally invasive pedicle screw placement.

