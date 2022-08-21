Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD) Given New C$67.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD – Get Rating) had its target price raised by TD Securities from C$62.00 to C$67.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on ATD. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$73.00 to C$77.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$59.00 to C$63.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$59.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a C$65.00 price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, CIBC cut their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$64.00 to C$58.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$64.40.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of TSE ATD opened at C$58.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$60.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$54.70 and a 200 day moving average price of C$54.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.17, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.22. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 52-week low of C$45.23 and a 52-week high of C$60.66.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Dividend Announcement

Alimentation Couche-Tard ( TSE:ATD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 28th. The company reported C$0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.58 by C$0.12. The firm had revenue of C$20.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$19.89 billion. Analysts expect that Alimentation Couche-Tard will post 3.5899997 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. Alimentation Couche-Tard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.74%.

About Alimentation Couche-Tard

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels; and aviation fuels, as well as energy for stationary engines. The company operates its convenience stores chain under the Circle K, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, and Mac's brands.

