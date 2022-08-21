Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY) PT Lowered to €2,625.00

Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from €2,800.00 ($2,857.14) to €2,625.00 ($2,678.57) in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on ADYEY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Adyen from €2,750.00 ($2,806.12) to €2,070.00 ($2,112.24) in a report on Friday, July 15th. Barclays cut their price objective on Adyen from €2,220.00 ($2,265.31) to €1,930.00 ($1,969.39) in a report on Monday, July 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Adyen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered Adyen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,311.67.

OTCMKTS:ADYEY opened at $16.22 on Friday. Adyen has a 1 year low of $11.90 and a 1 year high of $34.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.90 and a 200-day moving average of $17.29.

Adyen N.V. operates a payments platform in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, Latin America. The company's platform integrates payments stack that include gateway, risk management, processing, issuing, acquiring, and settlement services. It offers a back-end infrastructure for authorizing payments across merchants' sales channels, as well as online, mobile, in-store, and APIs; and data insights.

