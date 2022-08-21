Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $697,000 in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 62,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $697,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 611,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,361,000 after acquiring an additional 96,706 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the fourth quarter valued at $379,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 30,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,055,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. 75.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Archer-Daniels-Midland

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, SVP Gregory A. Morris sold 117,839 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.47, for a total value of $9,836,021.33. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 231,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,319,465.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, SVP Gregory A. Morris sold 117,839 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.47, for a total value of $9,836,021.33. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 231,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,319,465.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Vikram Luthar sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.59, for a total transaction of $671,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,477,536.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Price Performance

ADM stock opened at $87.23 on Friday. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 12 month low of $58.44 and a 12 month high of $98.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $78.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.50. The stock has a market cap of $48.90 billion, a PE ratio of 13.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.81.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.43. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.81% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The firm had revenue of $27.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.20%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $73.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Friday, August 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $80.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.42.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

