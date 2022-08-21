9,473 Shares in Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD) Acquired by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,473 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $917,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in Ziff Davis during the 1st quarter valued at $84,424,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Ziff Davis in the 1st quarter worth $63,717,000. Brave Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ziff Davis in the 1st quarter worth $27,134,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Ziff Davis in the 1st quarter worth $22,098,000. Finally, Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID bought a new position in shares of Ziff Davis in the 1st quarter worth $17,437,000. 99.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ZD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wedbush reduced their price target on Ziff Davis from $150.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Ziff Davis from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on Ziff Davis from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Ziff Davis from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on Ziff Davis from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.67.

In other news, Director Sarah Ann Fay bought 1,162 shares of Ziff Davis stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $86.49 per share, with a total value of $100,501.38. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $957,444.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZD opened at $83.54 on Friday. Ziff Davis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.42 and a 52 week high of $143.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $78.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.74.

Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $337.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $348.66 million. Ziff Davis had a return on equity of 18.69% and a net margin of 25.22%. Ziff Davis’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.36 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ziff Davis, Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

Ziff Davis, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides internet information and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Digital Media, and Cybersecurity and Martech. The Digital Media segment operates a portfolio of web properties and apps, which include IGN, RetailMeNot, Mashable, PCMag, Humble Bundle, Speedtest, Offers, Black Friday, MedPageToday, Everyday Health, BabyCenter, and What to Expect, among others in the technology, shopping, entertainment, and health and wellness markets.

