35,884 Shares in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) Bought by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 35,884 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,043,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Keebeck Alpha LP lifted its stake in shares of BOX by 12.1% in the first quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 11,260 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of BOX in the first quarter valued at $201,000. TTP Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of BOX in the first quarter valued at $211,000. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BOX in the first quarter valued at $512,000. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BOX by 2.6% in the first quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 33,373 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $970,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. 87.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BOX Stock Performance

Shares of BOX stock opened at $30.34 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.67. Box, Inc. has a one year low of $22.18 and a one year high of $33.04.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BOX ( NYSE:BOX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The software maker reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $238.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.48 million. The business’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Box, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of BOX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 18th. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of BOX to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BOX presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.56.

Insider Buying and Selling at BOX

In other BOX news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of BOX stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.45, for a total value of $343,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,395,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,901,373.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other BOX news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of BOX stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.45, for a total value of $343,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,395,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,901,373.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of BOX stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.65, for a total transaction of $384,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,447,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,123,629.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,000 shares of company stock worth $1,124,970. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

BOX Company Profile

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

Featured Articles

