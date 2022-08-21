16,538 Shares in German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) Bought by Glenview Trust Co

Glenview Trust Co bought a new position in German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 16,538 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $628,000. Glenview Trust Co owned 0.06% of German American Bancorp as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of German American Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $122,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of German American Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of German American Bancorp by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 50,192 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,957,000 after buying an additional 5,095 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of German American Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of German American Bancorp by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 43,236 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,685,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.72% of the company’s stock.

Get German American Bancorp alerts:

German American Bancorp Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of GABC stock opened at $38.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. German American Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.76 and a fifty-two week high of $43.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.32.

German American Bancorp Dividend Announcement

German American Bancorp ( NASDAQ:GABC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.10. German American Bancorp had a net margin of 29.43% and a return on equity of 13.72%. On average, analysts anticipate that German American Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. German American Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 34.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on GABC shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of German American Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of German American Bancorp to $39.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th.

German American Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

German American Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for German American Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, Wealth Management Services, and Insurance Operations. The Core Banking segment accepts deposits from the general public; and originates consumer, commercial and agricultural, commercial and agricultural real estate, and residential mortgage loans, as well as sells residential mortgage loans in the secondary market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for German American Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for German American Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.