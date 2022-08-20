Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD) Shares Gap Up to $24.20

Shares of Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $24.20, but opened at $25.11. Weatherford International shares last traded at $25.68, with a volume of 1,243 shares changing hands.
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Weatherford International in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Weatherford International from $43.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th.
Weatherford International Stock Down 4.2 %
The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of -5.31 and a beta of 1.63.
Weatherford International Company Profile
Weatherford International plc, an energy services company, provides equipment and services for the drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention of oil, geothermal, and natural gas wells worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Western Hemisphere and Eastern Hemisphere. It offers artificial lift systems, including reciprocating rod, progressing cavity pumping, gas, hydraulic, plunger, and hybrid lift systems, as well as related automation and control systems; pressure pumping and reservoir stimulation services, such as acidizing, fracturing, cementing, and coiled-tubing intervention; and drill stem test tools, surface well testing, and multiphase flow measurement services.
