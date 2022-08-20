Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD) Shares Gap Up to $24.20

Shares of Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $24.20, but opened at $25.11. Weatherford International shares last traded at $25.68, with a volume of 1,243 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Weatherford International in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Weatherford International from $43.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th.

Weatherford International Stock Down 4.2 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of -5.31 and a beta of 1.63.

Institutional Trading of Weatherford International

Weatherford International Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WFRD. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Weatherford International in the fourth quarter worth $306,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Weatherford International by 915.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 7,770 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in Weatherford International in the fourth quarter worth $523,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Weatherford International by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Weatherford International by 51.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 170,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,736,000 after purchasing an additional 57,689 shares in the last quarter. 93.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Weatherford International plc, an energy services company, provides equipment and services for the drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention of oil, geothermal, and natural gas wells worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Western Hemisphere and Eastern Hemisphere. It offers artificial lift systems, including reciprocating rod, progressing cavity pumping, gas, hydraulic, plunger, and hybrid lift systems, as well as related automation and control systems; pressure pumping and reservoir stimulation services, such as acidizing, fracturing, cementing, and coiled-tubing intervention; and drill stem test tools, surface well testing, and multiphase flow measurement services.

