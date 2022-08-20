Viseras Enrique Minarro Sells 19,000 Shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) Stock

Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) insider Viseras Enrique Minarro sold 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total transaction of $1,016,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $409,351.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSE:IR opened at $51.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.39 and a beta of 1.49. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a one year low of $39.28 and a one year high of $62.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

Ingersoll Rand Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.032 per share. This is a boost from Ingersoll Rand’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.00%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 75,163,087 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,162,863,000 after buying an additional 6,357,468 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the 4th quarter valued at $212,142,000. Third Point LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the 1st quarter valued at $76,784,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,189,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,805,982,000 after buying an additional 1,395,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 75.2% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,748,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $170,047,000 after buying an additional 1,179,732 shares in the last quarter. 97.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on IR. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.09.

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.

