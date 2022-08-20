TJX Companies’ (TJX) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at William Blair

Posted by on Aug 20th, 2022

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJXGet Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at William Blair in a report released on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays raised their target price on TJX Companies from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on TJX Companies from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet raised TJX Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on TJX Companies from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TJX Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.85.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

TJX opened at $66.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $60.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. TJX Companies has a 12-month low of $53.69 and a 12-month high of $77.35.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJXGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $11.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.05 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 61.19% and a net margin of 6.77%. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that TJX Companies will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at TJX Companies

In other news, EVP Richard Sherr sold 46,997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.25, for a total transaction of $2,925,563.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 104,127 shares in the company, valued at $6,481,905.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TJX Companies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TJX. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth $827,082,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in TJX Companies in the first quarter valued at about $408,331,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in TJX Companies by 22.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 32,148,799 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,795,510,000 after purchasing an additional 5,804,572 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in TJX Companies by 141.0% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 8,130,500 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $485,794,000 after purchasing an additional 4,756,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its holdings in TJX Companies by 67.8% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,700,425 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $648,232,000 after purchasing an additional 4,324,443 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX)

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.