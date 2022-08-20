TJX Companies’ (TJX) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at William Blair

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at William Blair in a report released on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays raised their target price on TJX Companies from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on TJX Companies from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet raised TJX Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on TJX Companies from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TJX Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.85.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

TJX opened at $66.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $60.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. TJX Companies has a 12-month low of $53.69 and a 12-month high of $77.35.

Insider Buying and Selling at TJX Companies

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $11.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.05 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 61.19% and a net margin of 6.77%. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that TJX Companies will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Richard Sherr sold 46,997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.25, for a total transaction of $2,925,563.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 104,127 shares in the company, valued at $6,481,905.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TJX Companies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TJX. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth $827,082,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in TJX Companies in the first quarter valued at about $408,331,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in TJX Companies by 22.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 32,148,799 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,795,510,000 after purchasing an additional 5,804,572 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in TJX Companies by 141.0% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 8,130,500 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $485,794,000 after purchasing an additional 4,756,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its holdings in TJX Companies by 67.8% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,700,425 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $648,232,000 after purchasing an additional 4,324,443 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Stories

