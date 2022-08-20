TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Lifted to “B” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report issued on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

TJX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Loop Capital raised their price objective on TJX Companies from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $81.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on TJX Companies from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $75.85.

TJX Companies Stock Down 2.4 %

TJX stock opened at $66.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.92. TJX Companies has a 52 week low of $53.69 and a 52 week high of $77.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $11.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.05 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 61.19% and a net margin of 6.77%. TJX Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that TJX Companies will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th will be issued a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.14%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Richard Sherr sold 46,997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.25, for a total transaction of $2,925,563.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 104,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,481,905.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TJX Companies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $286,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of TJX Companies by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,032 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth $270,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in TJX Companies by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,787 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after acquiring an additional 4,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,051,197 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,142,687,000 after acquiring an additional 109,837 shares in the last quarter. 91.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

