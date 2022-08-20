Thomas Carter Sells 5,000 Shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) Stock

Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) COO Thomas Carter sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.31, for a total value of $1,006,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 87,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,569,732.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Nexstar Media Group Stock Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ:NXST opened at $197.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a PE ratio of 9.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $177.75 and a 200-day moving average of $176.28. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $138.80 and a 52 week high of $204.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $5.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.46 by $0.10. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 32.36% and a net margin of 18.79%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 26.28 EPS for the current year.

Nexstar Media Group Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.64%.

Several research firms recently commented on NXST. Barrington Research boosted their price target on Nexstar Media Group to $240.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Nexstar Media Group to $181.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Nexstar Media Group from $216.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. StockNews.com raised Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Nexstar Media Group from $210.00 to $220.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $214.14.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nexstar Media Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in Nexstar Media Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nexstar Media Group in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Nexstar Media Group in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its position in Nexstar Media Group by 100.0% in the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nexstar Media Group in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. 96.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Nexstar Media Group

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.

Featured Articles

