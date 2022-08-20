The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Stake Raised by Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 18.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,557 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,048 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $1,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 5,380 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,829 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 14,480 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $877,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 26,903 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,630,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 32.6% in the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 663 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at TJX Companies

In other TJX Companies news, EVP Richard Sherr sold 46,997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.25, for a total value of $2,925,563.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,127 shares in the company, valued at $6,481,905.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TJX Companies Stock Performance

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on TJX Companies from $81.00 to $76.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com downgraded TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on TJX Companies from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.85.

Shares of TJX opened at $66.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.09. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.69 and a 12 month high of $77.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.92.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 61.19% and a net margin of 6.77%. The company had revenue of $11.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be paid a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.14%.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

