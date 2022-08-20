The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Shares Sold by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 248,633 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,684 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $18,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Southern in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Southern in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Southern in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Southern in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Southern in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SO. UBS Group raised Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $87.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Southern from $82.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Southern from $81.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Southern from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Southern in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.70.

SO stock opened at $80.16 on Friday. The Southern Company has a 1 year low of $60.99 and a 1 year high of $80.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $72.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.95. The firm has a market cap of $85.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.23, a PEG ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 0.50.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.31 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 12.13%. Southern’s revenue was up 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.77%.

In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.08, for a total value of $1,045,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,309,670.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $1,900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,411,012. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.08, for a total value of $1,045,160.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,309,670.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 54,000 shares of company stock worth $4,002,500. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

