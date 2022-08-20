The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) Price Target to $15.00

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $9.50 to $15.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Fluence Energy from $37.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Fluence Energy from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Fluence Energy from $25.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Fluence Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Fluence Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. They set a buy rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $30.67.

Shares of FLNC opened at $16.40 on Wednesday. Fluence Energy has a 1 year low of $4.96 and a 1 year high of $39.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.51. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.32.

In related news, SVP Seyed Madaeni sold 84,208 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.15, for a total value of $854,711.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Fluence Energy news, SVP Seyed Madaeni sold 84,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.15, for a total value of $854,711.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Cynthia A. Arnold bought 10,000 shares of Fluence Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.13 per share, with a total value of $101,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,300. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Walleye Capital LLC increased its position in Fluence Energy by 38.3% during the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 100,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after acquiring an additional 27,773 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Fluence Energy by 31.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 652,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,187,000 after buying an additional 155,519 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC boosted its stake in Fluence Energy by 60.9% during the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 35,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 13,378 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Fluence Energy during the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Fluence Energy by 3,270.1% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 16,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 16,318 shares in the last quarter.

Fluence Energy, Inc provides energy storage products and services, and artificial intelligence enabled digital applications for renewables and storage applications worldwide. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence, as well as engineering and delivery services to support the deployment of its storage products; operational and maintenance, and energy storage-as-a-service; and digital applications and solutions.

