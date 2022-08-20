TD Asset Management Inc. Sells 220,711 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

TD Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 79.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 56,460 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 220,711 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $43,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AMJ Financial Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. AMJ Financial Wealth Management now owns 753 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,649 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,073,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 650 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 45.5% in the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 48 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 4.3% in the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 361 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at BlackRock

In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $739.79, for a total transaction of $1,006,114.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,614,007.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 44,500 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $684.61, for a total value of $30,465,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 563,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $385,963,264.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,360 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $739.79, for a total transaction of $1,006,114.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,614,007.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 83,448 shares of company stock valued at $55,259,953. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Price Performance

Shares of BlackRock stock opened at $713.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $108.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.25. BlackRock, Inc. has a one year low of $575.60 and a one year high of $973.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $646.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $682.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.64.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $7.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.94 by ($0.58). The company had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 30.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $10.03 EPS. Equities analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 33.92 EPS for the current year.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $4.88 per share. This represents a $19.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.46%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BLK has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group decreased their price objective on BlackRock from $825.00 to $718.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on BlackRock from $720.00 to $860.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on BlackRock from $801.00 to $773.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on BlackRock from $902.00 to $729.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on BlackRock from $830.00 to $710.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $804.46.

About BlackRock

(Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.