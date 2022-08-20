TD Asset Management Inc. Acquires 4,268 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 253,192 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,268 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $51,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter worth $34,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 100.0% during the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 180 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LOW opened at $211.36 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $188.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $202.23. The company has a market cap of $135.09 billion, a PE ratio of 16.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.25. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $170.12 and a 52-week high of $263.31.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $27.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.16 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.83% and a negative return on equity of 155.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 20th were issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 19th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is presently 33.10%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on LOW. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $247.00 in a research note on Thursday. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.32.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

Featured Stories

