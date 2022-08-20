Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG) Downgraded by Cowen to “Market Perform”

Cowen cut shares of Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have $2.25 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $11.00.

A number of other research firms have also commented on SDIG. Compass Point reduced their price target on Stronghold Digital Mining from $16.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Stronghold Digital Mining from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Northland Securities dropped their price objective on Stronghold Digital Mining from $15.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $4.70.

NASDAQ SDIG opened at $1.95 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.10. Stronghold Digital Mining has a 12 month low of $1.46 and a 12 month high of $35.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.04 million and a PE ratio of -0.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.61.

Stronghold Digital Mining ( NASDAQ:SDIG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.05. On average, analysts expect that Stronghold Digital Mining will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SDIG. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Stronghold Digital Mining during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Stronghold Digital Mining during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Stronghold Digital Mining during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining in the second quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining by 43.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 4,143 shares during the last quarter. 27.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc, a crypto asset mining company, focuses on mining Bitcoin in the United States. It also operates coal refuse power generation facilities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

